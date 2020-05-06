How the coronavirus pandemic could change the rule book on restaurants
Reduced staffing, fewer tables and smaller takings are just some of the challenges restaurateurs could face as the coronavirus lockdown is eased.

Manchester's Yard and Coop has already started to prepare for the possible changes and owner Laura Morris is considering the different ways her restaurant could adapt, including face masks for staff and ordering at a distance.

