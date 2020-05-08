WW2 vet recalls 'birds singing after ceasefire'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
VE Day: Lancashire vet recalls 'birds singing after ceasefire'
A World War Two veteran recalls hearing the birds singing after ceasefire was called on VE Day 75 years ago.
Lewis Banham, from Weir, near Bacup, Lancashire, was a dispatch rider with the 44th Infantry Brigade of the 15th Scottish Infantry Division in Schwerin, Germany.
He said it was "like a millstone off your neck knowing I'd come through the war and that I'd be going home to see my wife again".
08 May 2020
