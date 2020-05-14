Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: How Royal Blackburn Hospital has adapted
How Royal Blackburn Hospital has adapted to keep patients safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
-
14 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-52656457/coronavirus-how-royal-blackburn-hospital-has-adaptedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window