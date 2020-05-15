Family donate land to plant trees for coronavirus victims
A family has donated land to be used to plant memorial trees for those who have lost loved ones.

Builder Andy Bradshaw initially intended to construct homes on the area, near Preston, Lancashire, but now hopes bereaved families will use the land to remember their loved ones and reflect "on the good things" of life.

