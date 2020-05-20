Drive-by shooting victim's father pays tribute

Media player
Blackburn shooting: Aya Hachem's father pays tribute
The father of a young law student who was shot dead in Lancashire says his dreams have been destroyed.
Aya Hachem, 19, was shot from a passing car in a case of mistaken identity, in King Street in Blackburn, close to Lidl, on Sunday.
Her father Ismail recalled the moment he discovered his daughter had died.
"She had big dreams, she help many people," he said.
20 May 2020
These are external links and will open in a new window