Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Darwen fire: Helicopter drops water on moorland blaze
A helicopter has been used to tackle a moorland fire in Lancashire.
The aircraft dropped water over Darwen Moor as firefighters continue to battle the fire which started on Sunday.
It is believed to have been caused by an unattended barbecue, while another blaze near Clitheroe has been blamed on litter.
-
01 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-52874325/darwen-fire-helicopter-drops-water-on-moorland-blazeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window