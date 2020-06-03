Media player
Blackpool boy raises £10k for dad's cancer therapy
An eight-year-old boy set himself a lockdown challenge to help raise money for his "hero" dad who has bowel cancer.
James-Lee Howick, from Blackpool, planned a range of quirky tasks all involving the number 33, which is his father Lee's age.
From 33 kick-ups to eating 33 sweets and blowing out 33 candles, the boy's relatives said his efforts had "raised the family's spirits".
They want to try alternative holistic treatments which are not available on the NHS and James-Lee has already raised more than £10,000 for the cause.
03 Jun 2020
