Will we be dining in greenhouses?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Will we be dining in greenhouses?

A pub in Preston has installed greenhouses for customers to enjoy a meal out while social distancing.

The owners of The Cartford Inn were inspired by restaurants in the Netherlands.

Joules Beaume said she hoped the greenhouses would give vulnerable people more confidence to return to "a bit of normality again".

  • 21 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Amsterdam trials 'Covid-safe' restaurant