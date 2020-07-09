Nurse creates blankets for homeless out of crisp packets
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nurse Sam Dawes creates crisp-packet blankets for homeless

A nurse who works at a mental health hospital has been making blankets out of crisp packets to help the homeless.

Sam Dawes, who works for Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Trust in Blackpool, is spending her free time recycling hundreds of crisp packets to make waterproof covers for rough sleepers.

  • 09 Jul 2020