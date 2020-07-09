Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nurse Sam Dawes creates crisp-packet blankets for homeless
A nurse who works at a mental health hospital has been making blankets out of crisp packets to help the homeless.
Sam Dawes, who works for Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Trust in Blackpool, is spending her free time recycling hundreds of crisp packets to make waterproof covers for rough sleepers.
-
09 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-53351612/nurse-sam-dawes-creates-crisp-packet-blankets-for-homelessRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window