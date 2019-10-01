An 11-year-old boy has taken his maths GCSE five years early as a way of thanking for NHS for saving his sight.

Kyden, from Galgate, Lancaster was born with bilateral congenital cataracts and has had 12 operations at Manchester Royal Eye Hospital.

"If they hadn't done operations on me I wouldn't be able to see now," he said.

The maths whizz has raised more than £2,000 for the NHS Charities Together.

"I think I'll pass - the challenge will be to get a [top grade] 9," Kyden said.