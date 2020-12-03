Covid-19: Preston kids breaking down vaccine myths in Asian communities
Children in Preston have filmed videos urging South Asian communities to take the Covid-19 vaccine "so you can live longer".
Grandchildren produced the video messages for grandparents who may be worried about the safety of the vaccine after a study found some ethnic minorities were targeted with inaccurate anti-vaccination messages.
Teacher Neetal Parekh, 36, created a collection of short videos of young children encouraging their grandparents to get the vaccine in a variety of South Asian languages such as Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
