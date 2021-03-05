A farm in Lancashire has earned £50,000 by hiring out goats for Zoom meetings during lockdown.

Owner Dot McCarthy said she was originally kidding when she suggested the idea but the new income has helped to pay staff's wages and invest in making the farm more eco-friendly.

The animals from Cronkshaw Fold Farm in Rossendale have made appearances on more than 10,000 calls at virtual meetings around the world.

The farm has even named one of the goats after Jackie Weaver, who was at the centre of a social media storm when a virtual meeting of Handforth Parish Council spiralled into chaos.

