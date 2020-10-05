Footage of a pilot picking up a beef sandwich from a farm shop has been shared online.

A video posted online on Tuesday by Chipping Farm Shop showed the man landing for his "roast beef in gravy barm with caramelised onion" near Preston.

Flight data showed the man had travelled to the shop from Salford, a round trip of about 80 miles.

A local councillor described his trip as "a flagrant abuse of the restrictions on travel under the current lockdown rules".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk