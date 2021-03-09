Twenty-six people have been fined for breaching Covid restrictions after police broke up an illegal poker party.

Officers discovered the tournament in a room above a bar in Blackburn, Lancashire at 19:00 GMT on Saturday.

Police said guests had travelled from as far as Nottingham and St Helens.

Deputy Chief Constable Terry Woods, from Lancashire Police, said the poker party was "particularly insulting to the NHS staff who risked their [lives] to treat people with Covid".

