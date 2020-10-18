A woman has spoken about her endometriosis symptoms, the pain of which she compares to being "struck by lightning".

Michaela Anderson, from Lancashire, suffers from the condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows elsewhere inside the body.

There is no known cure and many women find it difficult to report symptoms, the Endometriosis UK charity has said.

Research has also found almost half of women living in the north west of England would not go to the doctor if they had symptoms.

