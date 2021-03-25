Staff from the East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust have spoken about the effect working with Covid-19 patients every day for the past year has had on their lives.

The trust runs hospitals in Blackburn and Burnley, towns that have consistently had higher infection rates than the rest of England.

Matron Linda Gregson said it has felt like "working in a war", while hospital chaplain David Anderson said there were "patients I'll always remember and images I wish I could forget".

