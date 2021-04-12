Prince Philip made many visits to Lancashire during his long life, but few can be as memorable as his carriage ride across Morecambe Bay.

On May Day in 1985, he crossed the treacherous bay at low tide, expertly accompanied by Cedric Robinson, the Queen's Guide to the Sands.

The crossing from Silverdale to Kents Bank was the first by a team of horses in 130 years.

