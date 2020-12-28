Woman cuts hair on narrowboat along Leeds and Liverpool Canal
Hairdresser Joanna Embley, from Burnley, decided to start a business with a difference after the Covid pandemic struck.
She cuts hair on her narrowboat as she travels along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.
Customers say they enjoy the unique experience of getting pampered on the water.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Lancashire