A Blackburn Rovers initiative to bring 12 families together to fast for a day during Ramadan was "building community unity", one of the participants said.

It was part of a project by the football club to bring communities together.

Families took on the challenge of fasting for a day, to find out what it was like for their Muslim neighbours during Ramadan.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk