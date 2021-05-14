A new Conservative councillor, described as the "BoJo of Blackburn", Altaf Patel, whose election campaign video went viral, says it was his unique campaigning style which won him the Audley and Queen's Park seat on Blackburn with Darwen Council.

Also known as Tiger Patel, he was filmed giving peace signs while standing behind X-rated graffiti in a children's playground in Blackburn.

Julian Arnold, chairman of the Blackburn Conservative Association, said: "He connects through these videos.

"The amount of young people that we saw coming out to vote on polling day was just absolutely amazing."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk