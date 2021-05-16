Jordan Banks: Vehicles form convoy in memory of boy
A long line of vehicles formed a convoy in Blackpool in memory of Jordan Banks, who was struck and killed by lightning.
The nine-year-old was have a football coaching session on a playing field in the Lancashire town when he was struck on Tuesday evening.
The vehicles moved across the town's promenade earlier.
Sunday league footballers from more than 80 teams earlier held a minute's silence in memory of Jordan.
