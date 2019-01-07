Byron Highton's younger brother Jon-Jo was stabbed to death in Preston in 2014.

The tragedy has become the spur for his work trying to steer young people away from gangs and knife crime.

If you've been affected by the issues in this video, you can find help and support from BBC Action Line.

