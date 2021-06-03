Hairdressers and beauty salon staff are being trained to spot signs of their clients suffering domestic violence.

Rochdale Council is holding sessions with staff to help encourage them to hold conversations about the issue with their customers.

More than 200 hairdressing and beauty students from Hopwood Hall College are due to participate.

They will receive certificates and a pin badge to wear at work to show clients they are available to talk.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk