Euro 2020: England fans in the North West react to final defeat
England's hope to end their 55-year wait for a major trophy ended with defeat in a penalty shoot-out as Italy claimed the Euro 2020 crown at Wembley.
Football fans across the North West thought it was coming home when Manchester United defender Luke Shaw scored in the second minute.
But they were left heartbroken at the end of the night as Gareth Southgate's men missed three penalties in the shoot-out.
