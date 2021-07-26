Blackburn social cohesion project brings together band
A project which aims to promote social cohesion in Blackburn, Lancashire, has brought young people together from different backgrounds to form a band.
One Voice Blackburn, which works with south Asian communities, has teamed up with a music school to create Banned Cohesion.
One band member said everyone brings a unique skill-set to the group and the result was a "completely different style of music".
