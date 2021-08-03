The brother of a 19-year-old law student mistakenly murdered in a botched drive-by shooting says it has "destroyed" his family.

Aya Hachem was shot dead in a feud between two tyre firm owners in Blackburn on 17 May last year.

After seven men were found guilty of murdering the student, Ibrahim Hachem said: "There is no meaning for life anymore, for any of us."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk