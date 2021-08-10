Students across the country have been celebrating their A-level and BTec results, after exams were cancelled again this year.

Young people at Burnley College in Lancashire were among those who have been anxiously waiting for their results.

Grades were calculated by teacher assessments, with a record high of 44.8% achieving A* or A at A-level.

One student told the BBC: "I guess our teachers know us better than anyone, better than any examiner, what we're capable of."

