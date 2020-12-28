A couple who live on a narrowboat and showcase the canals of north-west England online say the appeal "especially to foreign viewers, is the English countryside".

Paul, Anthony and their dog Dexter live on their 57ft (17m) narrowboat Morning Star.

Subscribers to their YouTube channel say watching the videos transports them away from the "daily grind" and city life.

One American viewer said she found it "an absolutely fascinating lifestyle" as her country had nothing like the British canals.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk