The last working Spitfire flown by Polish pilots during World Ward Two is going on display.

The famous fighter plane served from RAF Woodvale near Southport protecting convoys, key targets, towns and cities across northern England.

Polish and French aircrews flew to Britain in 1940 to help the war effort at a time when the RAF lacked trained pilots.

The aircraft, which will be displayed at the Spitfire Visitor Centre Hangar 42 in Blackpool, will help tell the story of Polish aircrews' contribution.

