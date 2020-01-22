A sailor who is the first recipient of the Merchant Navy Medal for LGBT+ work across the maritime sector has told of the bullying he experienced early in his career at sea.

Second Officer Paul Owen, 53, from Blackpool, is one of 16 mariners to receive the state award for outstanding service and contribution to the sector, which is delivered by the Department for Transport.

Through his career he championed minority groups rights, particularly women and LGBT+ members.

He is due to be appointed LGBT+ Champion when he returns to the Royal Fleet Auxiliaries later this year.

