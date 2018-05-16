UK fighter jets: Creating the next generation
The next generation of British fighter planes is being produced by 3D printing and digital technology with video game kit used to train pilots for the cockpit.
BAE Systems is building The Tempest, which is scheduled to come into service at the end of the decade, in Lancashire.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Lancashire