A clothes designer has set up her own sustainable fashion label to be kinder to the environment.

Preston's Eleanor Bradley is the founder and creative director of slow fashion brand Wild Strings, which recycles items such as curtains and duvet covers into dresses.

In an effort to further reduce her carbon footprint, she also only sells her creations online.

"The issue of climate change is really important," she said.

