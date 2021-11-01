Two 11-year-old best friends have been honoured for raising more than £200,000 for a hospital where one is being treated for cancer.

Freddie ran 2km (1.24 miles) a day last year for 50 days to help raise money for Royal Manchester Children's Hospital where his best friend Hughie had treatment for leukaemia.

His trip included a run to Burnley's Turf Moor stadium near where they live.

The pair have now been honoured with a Pride of Britain award where they met Hollywood actress Sharon Stone and Rod Stewart.

