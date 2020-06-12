A young carer who help looks after her two-year-old brother says she is thankful for the support she receives through a respite centre.

Schoolgirl Tia attends Blackpool Carers Centre in Lancashire, which is funded with the help of donations collected through BBC Children in Need.

Tia's brother Toby has spent the past two years in and out of hospital and needs 24-hour care after being born with breathing problems.

"If anything was to happen to Toby, I could always rely on the carers' centre to be able to support me," she said.

