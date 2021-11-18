A support group has been set up in Lancashire which encourages people battling long Covid health issues to share their symptoms with each other.

Ray Halleron, who attended the support group after being diagnosed with long Covid, told BBC North West Tonight: "If I had not come across this group, I suspect I would not even be here."

The meetings are held in Blackburn, an area which has a high cumulative number of Covid cases in England.

Blackburn with Darwen Council wanted to identify how the condition was impacting people's mental and physical health and ability to continue work.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk