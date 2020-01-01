Two nurses are braving the chill and dipping in cold water every day in November to try and raise funds for cancer research.

Friends Anne Aitken and Pia Ashton, who work at a GP surgery in Blackpool, have been plunging in wheelie bins, jumping in farmyard water feeders, paddling with firefighters and wild swimming in the sea.

They were inspired into action after witnessing the impact of cancer on their patients and friends.

The nurses have so far raised more than £13,000.

