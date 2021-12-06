Some vaccination centres are appealing for volunteers to help with the rising demand of Covid boosters.

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said there was a shortage of volunteers compared to earlier in the year, which was partly due to some people going back to work after the end of the furlough scheme.

A facility in Preston in Lancashire has encouraged people to get in touch and said "everybody is welcome".

It comes as firefighters also joined the volunteer efforts and told BBC North West Tonight about their experiences.

