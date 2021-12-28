A former mill owner's ornate home in Lancashire has been placed in the top 10 of the most at risk buildings by the Victorian Society.

Grade II-listed Horncliffe House was more recently used as a hotel and wedding venue but was badly damaged in a fire two years ago.

A former ballroom dating back to 1900 that could host 1,000 guests in Oldham, Greater Manchester, has also been placed on the endangered list.

