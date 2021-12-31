The first woman to captain the England women's football team has described being "absolutely gobsmacked" to be recognised in the New Year Honours.

Sheila Parker, 74, from Chorley in Lancashire, has been appointed MBE for services to women's football and charity.

Mrs Parker, who has played the game since she was 13, was a member of the famous women's team Dick, Kerr Ladies.

She captained the first England women's team in 1972.

