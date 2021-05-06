The founder of an animal sanctuary said he feared having to close after being left with just £150 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bailey Lister, who runs Hugo's Small Animal Rescue and Sanctuary in Blackpool, said he was terrified for the future of the dozens of animals it cares for.

He said the money would not have even see the charity through the month, but thankfully they managed to survive and are continuing to help animals.

