Blackburn Rovers FC's first South Asian signing in almost 150 years, Dilan Markanday, will be "so powerful" for youngsters in the community, the integration and development manager at the club.

The 20-year-old winger has joined Rovers from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Yasir Sufi, whose job it is to try and make the club's supporter base more representative of the town, said Markanday will be a "great role model" for young fans and budding footballers.

Rovers are also providing shuttle buses to matches for school children and Ewood Park now has a prayer room for all faiths and some alcohol-free stands.

