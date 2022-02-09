A food store manager has insisted the rising cost of groceries is out of her hands amid a rise in complaints from customers.

Farzana Jamidar, who runs KGN Foods in Preston, Lancashire, said packaging, ingredients and shipping costs had all affected the surging prices of products.

She said that importing stock had "gone up three times to what it was six months ago".

"We have had a lot of people arguing with us, saying that we are putting the prices up, but they are not really understanding it is not us," Ms Jamidar added.

