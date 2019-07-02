Refugees who joined a football team after fleeing some of the world's most dangerous conflicts have spoken about how the group boosts their mental health.

The 40 players are given space and kit to play at Sir Tom Finney Soccer Centre in Preston on Fridays.

Sami, who is from Sudan, said playing helped him overcome feeling "like a stranger" when he arrived in the UK.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk