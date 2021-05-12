Preston North End have hosted hundreds of local Muslims for a meal to break the Ramadan fast along with defender Bambo Diaby, who is also fasting for the holy Islamic month.

The club said it wanted to invite locals to Deepdale stadium so that "this becomes a familiar space and feels like home".

Nafysa Adam-Khan, who attended the event, said: "I think in the past there's been a lot of actual and perceived barriers in certain communities and events like this help to break that down."

During Ramadan, adult Muslims avoid eating and drinking between dawn and dusk as part of their spiritual development.

