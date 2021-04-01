An animal charity in Lancashire is feeling the strain as a rise in the cost of living is leaving them struggling to care for the animals.

Woodlands Animal Sanctuary in Holmeswood, Ormskirk, said it was "overwhelmed" by the number of cats being dropped off, which is also linked to the Covid pandemic.

Vickie McDerby, from the charity, said: "The situation really has started to implode.

"People are giving up their pets and donations are down 70%, and on top of that the demand for our services is astronomical."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk