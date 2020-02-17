The parents of Megan Lee, who died after having an allergic reaction to nuts, have been using their experience to teach others about the dangers of the condition.

The 15-year-old suffered irreversible brain damage after being served food which contained trace amounts of nuts from a takeaway in Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, in 2016.

Her parents, Gemma and Adam Lee, have helped produce an educational film to warn businesses of the dangers.

Mrs Lee said losing Megan was "something that nobody should ever have to go through", but she hoped the film would be way of turning "a negative into a positive".

