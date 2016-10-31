A man with a fond nostalgia for the 1930s is living in a world dedicated to the era after transforming his Blackpool home.

Aaron Whiteside told BBC North West Tonight the style, decor and music from the 1930s has "excited" him since he was a child.

He admitted to having finally purchased a laptop, though, in order to "keep in with the modern world".

