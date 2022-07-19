From fighting space monsters to a "boozer" ban on the Moon, it was going to be an eventful trip for these school pupils.

In 1968, a BBC reporter interviewed children at schools in Bolton, Greater Manchester, and east Lancashire for a series called Children Talking: Going To The Moon.

The old footage has been made available on the BBC Rewind website as part of a string of events to mark the corporation's 100th birthday.

You can see the full 12-minute episode along with more than 30,000 other clips from the BBC's regional archives on the website.

The BBC recognises that the views of contributors often evolve over time and that opinions expressed by people in this archive may not be the same as those they hold today.

