A student who was given 12 months to live after being diagnosed with brain cancer has achieved another of her lifelong ambitions: to present the BBC weather forecast.

Laura Nuttall, from Barrowford in Lancashire, was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme after a routine eye test in 2018. She was later found to have eight tumours.

Ever since, 22-year-old Laura has been working her way through her bucket list and has met Michelle Obama, commanded a Royal Navy ship, and taken Peter Kay to the pub for drinks.

She recently graduated from the University of Manchester with a politics, philosophy and economics degree.

Now she's visited the BBC's studios in Salford and, with a little help from weather presenter Owain Wyn Evans, presented her first forecast.

