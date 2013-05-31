Impressionist Jon Culshaw has said Les Dawson's comedy has "stood the test of time" because it was "so cleverly written", as he prepares to appear as the late comedian at Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

He met Dawson's family at his statue in their adopted home Lytham St Annes, saying: "I've always adored that wonderful luxuriant language that Les put into his comedy."

The Manchester-born comedian's daughter, Charlotte, said he "does my dad down to a tee" in the play Les Dawson, Flying High.

The drama is set on Concorde as the entertainer writes his autobiography a year before his death in 1993.

